Live
- Congress Senior leader injured at Gaddar's last rites
- Lok Sabha passes bill to facilitate registration of J&K pharmacists under Pharmacy Act, also clears Mediation Bill
- Delhi High Court seeks Centre's stand on PIL against 'illegally' constructed religious structures
- Corrupt Minister Cheluvarayaswamy must be sacked immediately: AAP demands
- SEBI to consider provisions for unexplained suspicious trading patterns
- AAP opposes Delhi Services Bill, asks BJP to fulfill wishes of Vajpayee, Advani
- Senior Journalist dies of heart attack at Gaddar's last rites
- IPS officers CV Anand, Jitender and Rajeev Ratan promoted as DGs
- Chidambaram terms Delhi services bill 'unconstitutional'
- Sonia expresses condolences to Gaddar’s wife
Just In
PL First Cut – Bayer Cropscience 1QFY24
Bayer Cropscience 1QFY24 Result First Cut-Decent performance; in line with estimates
Bayer Cropscience 1QFY24 Result First Cut-Decent performance; in line with estimates
(CMP-Rs4,582; Mcap- Rs206bn; ACCUMULATE; TP-Rs4,720)
❇️ Key highlights of 1QFY24 results:
Revenue: Rs17.4bn, +4% YoY as against our/Cons estimates of Rs17.6bn/Rs17.0bn
Gross Margins: at 42.7% down 580bps YoY
EBITDA: Rs4.2bn, +8% YoY as against our/Cons estimates of Rs4.0bn/Rs4.0bn
EBITDA margin: 24.4%, +70bps YoY as against our and Cons estimates of 22.8%/23.6%
Net Profit: Rs3.3bn, +9% YoY as against our/Cons estimates of Rs3.1bn/Rs3.0bn
❇️ Comments: BYRCS reported decent set of numbers during 1QFY24. Revenue growth (up 4% YoY) (adjusted for effect of customer incentive programs growth was 9% YoY) were largely driven by strong CP sales (despite expected moderation in Round-up (Glyphosate) sales due to lower realisations) and volume growth in corn hybrid seeds. We believe strong growth witnessed in corn hybrid seeds was largely led by better maize acreages in ongoing kharif season (up 0.4% YoY) supported by remunerative corn prices (up 7% YoY to Rs2,295/quintal as on July’23). High cost inventory provisions in CP segment likely to have dent the gross margins (down 580bps YoY) to 42.7%. However, lower employee cost coupled with lower opex down 220bps and 430bps YoY has resulted into EBITDA margin expansion of 70bps YoY to 24.4% (Ple 22.8%). We currently have Accumulate rating on the stock with TP of Rs4,720 based on 25xMarch25 EPS.