2BHK houses ready for allocation to beneficiaries

Mahbubnagar: District Collector B Vijayendira Boi conducted an inspection of the newly constructed double bedroom housing colony at Maulali Gutta in Mahbubnagar town on Monday.

The colony, which has 672 double bedroom houses, is part of a major housing initiative aimed at providing quality living spaces for the residents.

The District Collector reviewed the 28 blocks of G+2 structures, which were built by the Engineering Department of the Housing Department. Each block consists of 24 houses, with eight double bedrooms per floor. The construction project was divided into two phases, with 588 houses completed in the first phase and an additional 84 in the second, totaling 672 houses.

During the inspection, the District Collector was briefed by the Executive Engineer of the Housing Construction Department, Bhaskar, and AE Vijay Kumar. They provided detailed information on the construction progress and the allocation of houses. Of the 672 houses, 588 have been allocated to beneficiaries, with handover procedures pending.

Housing Construction Executive Engineer Vidyam Bhaskar also apprised the Collector that proposals amounting to Rs. 7.8527 crore have been submitted to the government for the sanctioning of essential infrastructure facilities in the colony. This includes Rs. 69.30 for setting up poles, power lines, and a transformer for electricity supply, Rs. 1.7618 crore for the supply of drinking water, Rs. 53.69 lakh for sewerage systems, and Rs. 4.8610 crore for internal roads.

The district Collector instructed the officials to immediately expedite all the pending works of the double bed room houses and ensure that they are completed on time.

These inspections by the collector are also regarded as significant as there are many allegations that under earlier BRS government rule there were many misappropriations and violations of rules were observed by certain district officials in the allocation of double bedroom houses to ineligible persons.