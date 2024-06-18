Bakrid celebrated with devotion in erstwhile Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Bakrid was celebrated with devotion across the entire district on Monday and all the places of prayer were crowded.

After mass prayers, the devotees listened to religious messages delivered by religious teachers. At Raykurti Saleh Nagar and Chintakunta in Karimnagar, Muslims gathered in large numbers and participated in prayers.

Traffic police made elaborate security arrangements at mosques. Vehicular traffic was monitored from SSR College to Eidgah. Ahmed Eidgah on Bypass Road and One Town ancient Eidgah of the city have been set up by the police.

The municipal corporation also made special arrangements under the supervision of the staff of the Electricity and Medical Health departments. At the Saleh Nagar Eidgah, Sadr Qazi Mankhabat Shah Khan led the Namaz, while religious leader Eidgah Khatib Mufti Mohammad Ghiyas Mohiuddin delivered the message.

On this occasion, Mohiuddin said that the Bakrid festival is a great symbol of sacrifice. Even though five thousand years have passed, it is customary to organize the Bakrid festival to commemorate their sacrifice. He reminded that India is a democratic country, where all castes, religions and different cultures live together. At the Eidgah, some Muslim youths displayed flags in support of Palestine.

Festival prayers were performed in Peddapalli, Manthini, Godavarikhani, Huzurabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Mettupalli, Korutla, towns and many mandals of the joint district.

Some Muslims invited their closest non-Muslim friends to their homes and share the joy with them by serving Wewaiyya and Payasam.

MIM city President Syed Ghulam Ahmed Hussain, former Deputy Mayor Abbas Sami, MIM joint secretary Hafiz Syed Moizuddin Qadri Yusuf, MIM corporators, leaders of BRS, Congress and a large number of Muslims participated.