Freedom park parking lot to be open from June 20

Bengaluru: Parking has become a headache in the city due to the increasing number of vehicles. Apart from that, people are searching place for parking in busy areas like Majestic, Vidhana Soudha and neighbouring busy streets. The parking problem will be solved soon. A multi-storey parking complex has been constructed near Freedom Park in the heart of Bengaluru and will be inaugurated on June 20.

This parking complex features the most advanced parking technology. Free pick up and drop facility is provided to those who park here.

BBMP has constructed the parking complex in 2021 at a cost of Rs 80 crore. However, even though BBMP invited tenders seven times for its management, no one showed interest. Thus, the parking complex was empty till now.

Now, BBMP has invitedtenders for the 8th time and Prince Royal Parking Solutions Business Pvt Ltd and Omnitech have jointly won the contract. The lease has been given for a period of 10 years and the corporation will be paid Rs 1.50 crore annually. BBMP Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahlad said that 600 cars and 750 bikes can be parked in this parking complex.

People going to Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, Lokayukta, High Court, City Civil Court, City University, Mysore Bank Circle, Kandaya Bhavan, Chickpet, Cubbon Park can park here. Due to this, the problem of parking in surrounding areas including Gandhinagar, Majestic will be almost eliminated.

Vehicles with free pick up and drop facility will operate on the routes of City Civil Court, KR Circle, Vidhanasoudha, MS Building, High Court, Pothis Circle, Chickpet Metro Station, BVK Iyengar Road, Rayan Circle, Upparapet Police Station, Majestic Bus Stand, Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station. Also, Free WiFi, car spa, toilet, drinking water, EV charging, coffee shop, wheel chair, SOS, ambulance service are available.