BJP hatching conspiracies to create riots in Hyd’bad: Cong

Hyderabad: Former minister Pushpa Leela on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hatching conspiracies to create riots in Hyderabad and urged people to be on alert.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here, Pushpa Leela said the BJP does not want people to live peacefully and it seeks for people to be divided on religious lines for its political benefit.

She blamed the BJP for creating communal violence in Medak town and said that all BJP leaders should be held responsible for disturbing peace in Telangana.

She stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for the third time with the help of EVMs and he didn’t have the courage to accept the challenge posed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had said that the elections should be held with ballot papers.

“There are many doubts about the EVMs among people, as these machines can be tampered. The former Chhattisgarh chief minister, Bhupesh Bhagel, also proved that EVMs were the reason for his defeat,” Pushpa Leela added.