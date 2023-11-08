Live
- I will win with a majority of 50,000 in Secunderabad, Congress candidate Adam
- K’taka CM announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of elephant attack victim
- Delhi HC refuses to entertain petition challenging Chhath Puja ban
- OpenAI to launch a ChatGPT Store - a Play Store for AI Chatbots
- Spinny’s losses swell to Rs 820 cr in FY23, revenue surges 30X
- BRS has candidates with money, Cong has candidates with votes: Revanth
- Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president for third time
- OP Jindal Global University collaborates with 15 leading universities of the world in 10 countries
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in Sand policy case to November 22
- Instagram will soon allow users to disable read receipts in DMs
Just In
PL First Cut – BHEL Q2FY24
PL First Cut – BHEL Q2FY24 – Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PL First Cut – BHEL Q2FY24 – Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
BHEL Q2FY24 Results First Cut – Dismal performance; Results below estimates on all front
Result summary
✳️On a standalone basis, revenue declined 1.5% YoY to Rs51.3bn (PLe ~Rs60.2bn and consensus estimate of Rs56.8bn), led by decline in Industry segment (down 8.6% YoY to Rs10.2bn), while Power segment reported a growth of 3% YoY to Rs39.3bn.
✳️Company reported EBITDA loss of Rs3.9bn, vs loss of Rs2.4bn in Q2FY23 (Ple EBITDA profit ~Rs783mn and consensus estimate EBITDA loss of Rs294mn) owing to lower revenue booking and higher other expenses (up28.7% YoY, provision number awaited).
✳️Reported Adj. loss of Rs2.3bn vs Profit of Rs103mn in Q2FY23 (PLe profit of Rs176mn and consensus estimated loss of Rs704mn).
✳️At the CMP, the stock is currently trading at 49.4x/28.1x FY24/25E. We have a ‘Reduce’ rating.