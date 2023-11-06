  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

PL First Cut - Exide Industries Q2FY24

PL First Cut - Exide Industries Q2FY24
x
Highlights

PL First Cut – Exide Industries Q2FY24 – Himanshu Singh – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

PL First Cut – Exide Industries Q2FY24 – Himanshu Singh – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

[Exide Industries | EXID IN | TP: INR 295 | ACCUMULATE]

Exide Industries' Q2FY24 total revenue was Rs. 41 bn, showing a 10.4% YoY growth. It was in line with our estimates and slightly higher than the Bloomberg consensus by 1.2%. EBITDA stood at Rs. 4.8 bn, reflecting a 17.1% YoY growth, exactly in line with PLe and surpassing BBGe by 6.6%. The EBITDA margin increased by 67 bps YoY to 11.8%, in line with PLe and 59 bps higher than BBGe.

First Cut Q2FY24 results:

Revenue grew YoY by 10.4% to Rs. 41bn, was flattish QoQ by 0.8%, and in-line vs PLe

EBITDA grew YoY by 17.1% to Rs. 05bn, and QoQ by 11.8%, and in-line vs PLe

APAT grew YoY by 16.6% to Rs. 03bn, and QoQ by 18.6%, and in-line vs PLe

EBITDA margin expanded YoY by 67 bps to 11.8%, and QoQ by 115 bps, and in line vs PLe

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X