Live
- Taekwondo Premier League 1.2 in Hyderabad on December 19 -21, 2023
- Pop singer Shivangi Sharma and Lyricist Prashant Ingole's upcoming song “Tu Jaanta Nahi” to out on November 7
- Celebrating Diwali with Care: Eye Safety First
- Telangana polls: Cong, BJP like two sides of same coin, alleges Goa CM Pramod Sawant
- Tiger 3' eyes bumper Diwali opening: industry experts
- Independent candidate files nomination in Mulugu
- Manipur’s Shirui village bans hunting of animals for three years, protects migratory Amur falcons
- Diwali 2023 Fashion: Embracing Traditional Attire for Women, Men, and Kids
- Political parties should co-operate for smooth conduction of election: Mulugu district collector
- After 10 days’ woes for commuters, WR readies 6th line between Goregaon-Khar
Just In
PL First Cut - Exide Industries Q2FY24
PL First Cut – Exide Industries Q2FY24 – Himanshu Singh – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PL First Cut – Exide Industries Q2FY24 – Himanshu Singh – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
[Exide Industries | EXID IN | TP: INR 295 | ACCUMULATE]
Exide Industries' Q2FY24 total revenue was Rs. 41 bn, showing a 10.4% YoY growth. It was in line with our estimates and slightly higher than the Bloomberg consensus by 1.2%. EBITDA stood at Rs. 4.8 bn, reflecting a 17.1% YoY growth, exactly in line with PLe and surpassing BBGe by 6.6%. The EBITDA margin increased by 67 bps YoY to 11.8%, in line with PLe and 59 bps higher than BBGe.
First Cut Q2FY24 results:
Revenue grew YoY by 10.4% to Rs. 41bn, was flattish QoQ by 0.8%, and in-line vs PLe
EBITDA grew YoY by 17.1% to Rs. 05bn, and QoQ by 11.8%, and in-line vs PLe
APAT grew YoY by 16.6% to Rs. 03bn, and QoQ by 18.6%, and in-line vs PLe
EBITDA margin expanded YoY by 67 bps to 11.8%, and QoQ by 115 bps, and in line vs PLe