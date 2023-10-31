  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

PL First Cut - GAIL Q2FY24

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
x

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Highlights

PL First Cut – GAIL Q2FY24 – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co – Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

PL First Cut – GAIL Q2FY24 – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co – Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

GAIL Q2FY24 Results First Cut: Better than expected results

· GAIL reported higher than estimated result with an EBITDA of Rs 34.9 bn (up 44% QoQ, PLe: Rs 26.4 bn) while PAT came in at Rs 24 bn (up 70% QoQ, PLe: Rs 17.8 bn)

· Transmission volume stood at 120 mmscmd (up 3% QoQ, PLe: 118 mmscmd) and trading volumes were 97 mmscmd (down 2% QoQ, Ple: 103 mmscmd). Trading volumes declined due to decrease in overseas demand.

· Gas transmission EBIT at Rs 12.9 bn was up 26% QoQ

· Gas Trading EBIT at Rs 17.8 bn, was up 76.1% QoQ

· Petchem EBIT loss narrowed to Rs 1.6 bn (vs EBIT loss of Rs 3bn in Q1FY24)

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X