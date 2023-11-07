Live
- World Bank signs $200 mn project to boost 'Green State' goal of Himachal
- NDB $10bn loan reaps eco benefits to 400mn people in 5 Covid-hit nations, including India
- Cattle smuggler arrested in Gurugram
- People are ready to vote for Congress, says Kukatpally Congress candidate
- Incredible India! being showcased at London tourism meet
- Excise policy case: Delhi HC reserves order on Amit Arora’s interim bail plea sought for daughter's ill-health
- Manipur High Court asks state govt to lift mobile internet ban in unaffected areas
- Men's ODI WC: Zadran's 129*, Rashid Khan's lusty blows help Afghans reach 291/5 against Australia
- Canara Bank fraud case: HC dismisses Naresh Goyal’s plea against 'illegal arrest'
- Ameesha Patel Movies: A Journey From Gadar To Gadar 2
Just In
PL First Cut – IRCTC | 2QFY24
PL First Cut – IRCTC | 2QFY24 – Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PL First Cut – IRCTC | 2QFY24 – Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
IRCTC | 2QFY24 First Cut | Results broadly in-line with estimates | HOLD | TP Rs700 |
✳️Revenues increased 23.5% YoY to Rs9,953mn (PLe of Rs10,611mn). Revenues from State Teertha /Catering/Rail Neer/Tourism/Internet Ticketing was up 118.9% YoY/ 29.0% YoY/ 3.8% YoY/ 39.0% YoY/ 9.1% YoY to Rs648mn (PLe Rs444mn)/Rs4,315mn (PLe Rs4,849mn)/Rs780mn (PLe Rs902mn)/Rs966mn (PLe Rs1,250mn)/ Rs3,275mn (PLe Rs3,166mn) respectively. All the segments were EBIT positive except for tourism.
✳️EBITDA increased 20.2% YoY to Rs3,666mn (PLe Rs3,610mn) with a margin of 36.8% (PLe of 34.0%) as against 37.8%/34.2% in 2QFY23/1QFY24 respectively.
✳️Adjusted PAT stood at Rs2,947mn (PLe of Rs2,847mn) up by 30.4% YoY and with a margin of 29.6% (PLe 26.8%) as against 28.1%/28.4% in 2QFY23/1QFY24 respectively.
✳️The BoD have declared an interim dividend of Rs2.50 per share for the FY24.
✳️The stock currently trades at 45.6x our FY24E EPS estimate of Rs14.7.