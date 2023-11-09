  • Menu
PL First Cut - Oil India Q2FY24

Highlights

PL First Cut – Oil India Q2FY24 – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Oil India Q2FY24 First Cut- Profitability declines due to taxes on royalty

(CMP: Rs 311, MCap: Rs337bn)

  • OIL reported an EBITDA of Rs 24.9 Bn (+7% Q/Q, PLe: Rs 23 bn). Reported PAT came in at Rs 3.3 Bn ( -80% Q/Q, PLe: Rs 14.3 bn) due to an exceptional item of Rs 23.6bn towards disputed taxes on royalty on crude oil and natural gas.
  • Oil production was up 1.8% QoQ to 0.835 mmt while gas production stood at 0.81 bcm, up 8.7% QoQ
  • Net oil realization stood at US$75.49/bbl
  • Oil sales at 0.85 mmt were up 14% QoQ and gas sales at 0.65 bcm were up 20% QoQ
