Live
- Kaveri Seed Company profit grows 3x
- PL Technical Research: BUYSAIL - TECHNICAL PICK
- ‘Education on wheels’ programme bridging educational divides
- Vijayawada: Police foil student stir over Vizag steel plant
- KTR files nominations at RDO office in Sircilla
- Anakapalli: Cops assault Army jawan over Disha app
- PM Modi to hold roadshows in poll-bound Rajasthan on Nov 22, 23: BJP sources
- Tirupati: Liver transplant surgeries at SVIMS soon said TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy
- Zoom launches Zoom Clips globally, brings flexibility to asynchronous work
- Analysts predict big rally to take Nifty beyond 23K by next Samvat
Just In
PL First Cut - Oil India Q2FY24
Highlights
PL First Cut – Oil India Q2FY24 – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PL First Cut – Oil India Q2FY24 – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Oil India Q2FY24 First Cut- Profitability declines due to taxes on royalty
(CMP: Rs 311, MCap: Rs337bn)
- OIL reported an EBITDA of Rs 24.9 Bn (+7% Q/Q, PLe: Rs 23 bn). Reported PAT came in at Rs 3.3 Bn ( -80% Q/Q, PLe: Rs 14.3 bn) due to an exceptional item of Rs 23.6bn towards disputed taxes on royalty on crude oil and natural gas.
- Oil production was up 1.8% QoQ to 0.835 mmt while gas production stood at 0.81 bcm, up 8.7% QoQ
- Net oil realization stood at US$75.49/bbl
- Oil sales at 0.85 mmt were up 14% QoQ and gas sales at 0.65 bcm were up 20% QoQ
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS