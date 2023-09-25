Live
PL Sector Report: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.3% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 20th Sep’23 down 7% YoY
Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Swarnendu Bhushan - Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.3% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 20th Sep’23 down 7% YoY
§ Crop Acreages as on 22nd Sep’23: marginally up +0.3% YoY.
§ Rainfall as on 20th Sep’23 down 7% YoY
§ Water Reservoir levels as on 21st Sep’23- down 19% YoY; South India remains lower
§ Sugar production expected to improve die to good rains in September
§ Paddy acreage up 3% to 411.52 lakh hectares so far this kharif sowing season, pulses area down 5%.
§ Global agri science major FMC corporation set to introduce new wheat herbicide in India.
§ EU discussing approval of Roundup glyphosate for another ten years.
Exhibit 1: Crop Acreages as on 22nd Sep’23; marginally up +0.3%YoY
(Lac Ha)
Till 15th Sep
Till 22nd Sep
Crops
In 2023
In 2022
YoY %
In 2023
In 2022
YoY %
WoW%
Rice
409.4
398.6
2.7%
411.5
400.7
2.7%
0.5%
Pulses
121.0
127.6
-5.2%
122.6
128.5
-4.6%
1.3%
Coarse Cereals
183.1
181.5
0.9%
186.1
183.7
1.3%
1.6%
Oilseeds
192.2
194.3
-1.1%
192.9
196.1
-1.6%
0.4%
Sugarcane
59.9
55.7
7.7%
59.9
55.7
7.6%
0.0%
Jute & Mesta
6.6
7.0
-5.7%
6.6
7.0
-5.6%
0.2%
Cotton
123.2
127.3
-3.2%
123.4
127.6
-3.3%
0.2%
Total
1095.4
1091.9
0.3%
1103.0
1099.2
0.3%
0.7%
Incremental WoW
6.9
3.9
-44.2%
7.6
7.3
-2.8%
Source: Agricoop, PL
Exhibit 2: Rainfall deficit as on 20th Sep’23; down 7% YoY
Week ending
Date
% Deviation from Normal
Country as a whole
Northwest India
Central India
South Peninsula
Northeast & East India
31-May-23
22.0
337.0
13.0
(24.0)
(45.0)
07-Jun-23
(57.0)
69.0
(71.0)
(63.0)
(84.0)
14-Jun-23
(53.0)
(20.0)
(73.0)
(54.0)
(48.0)
21-Jun-23
(33.0)
37.0
(60.0)
(58.0)
(18.0)
28-Jun-23
(16.0)
42.0
(17.0)
(45.0)
(21.0)
05-July-23
(7.0)
37.0
(6.0)
(32.0)
(17.0)
12-July-23
2.0
59.0
4.0
(23.0)
(19.0)
19-July-23
2.0
46.0
8.0
(19.0)
(19.0)
26-July-23
5.0
34.0
14.0
2.0
(25.0)
02-Aug-23
4.0
26.0
13.0
2.0
(24.0)
09-Aug-23
0.0
18.0
7.0
(7.0)
(19.0)
16-Aug-23
(6.0)
10.0
(3.0)
(12.0)
(19.0)
23-Aug-23
(7.0)
8.0
(4.0)
(15.0)
(19.0)
30-Aug-23
(9.0)
4.0
(10.0)
(17.0)
(16.0)
06-Sep-23
(11.0)
(2.0)
(12.0)
(11.0)
(19.0)
13-Sep-23
(10.0)
(1.0)
(9.0)
(10.0)
(19.0)
20-Sep-23
(7.0)
2.0
(3.0)
(11.0)
(21.0)
Source: IMD, PL
Exhibit 3: Water Reservoir table as on 21st Sep’23: down 19% YoY; South India remains lower
Reservoir levels
Current Year
Last Year
Avg. of last 10 years
All India
71%
88%
77%
North India
87%
86%
80%
East India
65%
72%
73%
West India
84%
95%
76%
Central India
82%
85%
82%
South India
48%
92%
72%
Source: CWC, PL
Exhibit 4: Weekly Crop Prices continues to be remunerative YoY barring Cotton, Soybean and paddy.
Crops(RS/Qntl)
2nd Week Sep'23
3rd Week Sep'23
4th Week Sep'23
4th Week Sep'22
YoY(%)
WoW(%)
Avg. Aug'23
Change(%)
Wheat
2,557
2,591
2,475
2,404
2.9%
-4.5%
3,353
-26.2%
Jowar(Sorghum)
3,256
3,577
3,000
2,459
22.0%
-16.1%
3,395
-11.6%
Bajra(Pearl Millet)
2,350
2,399
2,117
2,007
5.4%
-11.8%
2,200
-3.8%
Arhar Dal (Tur)
12,543
14,020
13,988
9,281
50.7%
-0.2%
22,528
-37.9%
Maize
2,464
2,487
2,096
2,001
4.7%
-15.7%
3,189
-34.3%
Green Gram Dal
10,033
10,589
9,772
8,009
22.0%
-7.7%
18,271
-46.5%
Black Gram Urd beans
9,089
8,728
8,274
7,011