PL Sector Report: Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.3% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 20th Sep’23 down 7% YoY

Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Swarnendu Bhushan - Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.3% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 20th Sep’23 down 7% YoY

§ Crop Acreages as on 22nd Sep’23: marginally up +0.3% YoY.

§ Rainfall as on 20th Sep’23 down 7% YoY

§ Water Reservoir levels as on 21st Sep’23- down 19% YoY; South India remains lower

§ Sugar production expected to improve die to good rains in September

§ Paddy acreage up 3% to 411.52 lakh hectares so far this kharif sowing season, pulses area down 5%.

§ Global agri science major FMC corporation set to introduce new wheat herbicide in India.

§ EU discussing approval of Roundup glyphosate for another ten years.

Exhibit 1: Crop Acreages as on 22nd Sep’23; marginally up +0.3%YoY

(Lac Ha) Till 15th Sep Till 22nd Sep Crops In 2023 In 2022 YoY % In 2023 In 2022 YoY % WoW% Rice 409.4 398.6 2.7% 411.5 400.7 2.7% 0.5% Pulses 121.0 127.6 -5.2% 122.6 128.5 -4.6% 1.3% Coarse Cereals 183.1 181.5 0.9% 186.1 183.7 1.3% 1.6% Oilseeds 192.2 194.3 -1.1% 192.9 196.1 -1.6% 0.4% Sugarcane 59.9 55.7 7.7% 59.9 55.7 7.6% 0.0% Jute & Mesta 6.6 7.0 -5.7% 6.6 7.0 -5.6% 0.2% Cotton 123.2 127.3 -3.2% 123.4 127.6 -3.3% 0.2% Total 1095.4 1091.9 0.3% 1103.0 1099.2 0.3% 0.7% Incremental WoW 6.9 3.9 -44.2% 7.6 7.3 -2.8%

Source: Agricoop, PL

Exhibit 2: Rainfall deficit as on 20th Sep’23; down 7% YoY

Week ending Date % Deviation from Normal Country as a whole Northwest India Central India South Peninsula Northeast & East India 31-May-23 22.0 337.0 13.0 (24.0) (45.0) 07-Jun-23 (57.0) 69.0 (71.0) (63.0) (84.0) 14-Jun-23 (53.0) (20.0) (73.0) (54.0) (48.0) 21-Jun-23 (33.0) 37.0 (60.0) (58.0) (18.0) 28-Jun-23 (16.0) 42.0 (17.0) (45.0) (21.0) 05-July-23 (7.0) 37.0 (6.0) (32.0) (17.0) 12-July-23 2.0 59.0 4.0 (23.0) (19.0) 19-July-23 2.0 46.0 8.0 (19.0) (19.0) 26-July-23 5.0 34.0 14.0 2.0 (25.0) 02-Aug-23 4.0 26.0 13.0 2.0 (24.0) 09-Aug-23 0.0 18.0 7.0 (7.0) (19.0) 16-Aug-23 (6.0) 10.0 (3.0) (12.0) (19.0) 23-Aug-23 (7.0) 8.0 (4.0) (15.0) (19.0) 30-Aug-23 (9.0) 4.0 (10.0) (17.0) (16.0) 06-Sep-23 (11.0) (2.0) (12.0) (11.0) (19.0) 13-Sep-23 (10.0) (1.0) (9.0) (10.0) (19.0) 20-Sep-23 (7.0) 2.0 (3.0) (11.0) (21.0)

Source: IMD, PL

Exhibit 3: Water Reservoir table as on 21st Sep’23: down 19% YoY; South India remains lower

Reservoir levels Current Year Last Year Avg. of last 10 years All India 71% 88% 77% North India 87% 86% 80% East India 65% 72% 73% West India 84% 95% 76% Central India 82% 85% 82% South India 48% 92% 72%

Source: CWC, PL

Exhibit 4: Weekly Crop Prices continues to be remunerative YoY barring Cotton, Soybean and paddy.

