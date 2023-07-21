PL Sector Update – Multiplex - Oppenheimer opens to rave reviews

PL Sector Update – Multiplex - *Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd*

Multiplex Update - Oppenheimer opens to rave reviews

✳️3 AM shows of Oppenheimer (IMAX format) are fully sold out in most multiplexes across Mumbai during weekends. Even weekday shows for IMAX format in non-peak time (9AM to 6PM) are witnessing healthy occupancy.

✳️IMDB rating is 10/10.

✳️Rotten Tomatoes rating is 95%.

✳️Most review ratings in media are 4 stars & above.

Our view:- Christopher Nolan is a complex story teller (Inception, Inter-Stellar, Tenet etc) and his style of cinema typically appeals to people in metro/tier-1 markets (target audience is limited).

However, this is a typical multiplex movie with high demand in IMAX format (high ATP). Hence, we expect strong opening weekend. Acceptance of the movie in smaller towns will be critical for it to reach a lifetime NBOC of Rs80-100crs.