Iconic Duo Shabana Azmi, Mira Nair graces NYIFF with panel discussion

In a celebration of Indian cinema’s rich legacy, the 24th edition of the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) is set to host a captivating panel discussion between veteran actress Shabana Azmi and acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair. The esteemed event is scheduled for Sunday at Theatre 2, Village East by Angelika in New York.

The discussion will be preceded by a screening of the groundbreaking film ‘Fire’, featuring Shabana Azmi alongside Nandita Das. This special screening serves as a tribute to Shabana Azmi, commemorating her illustrious 50-year journey in the world of cinema.

As the oldest Indian film festival in North America, NYIFF is renowned for spotlighting independent films from India. Festival director Aseem Chhabra revealed that this year’s lineup boasts films from across 16 Indian languages, offering a diverse cinematic experience with a total of 49 films.

The festival opened with ‘Dear Jassi’, directed by Tarsem Singh, a poignant narrative inspired by real-life events. This cross-cultural co-production sheds light on the struggles faced by Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, a Punjabi Canadian woman, as she defies familial expectations to pursue love. Amidst the evolving landscape of content consumption catalyzed by OTT platforms, Aseem Chhabra emphasized that NYIFF remains steadfast in its commitment to celebrating films that embody the essence of India. He noted that while Indian audiences may gravitate towards masala movies, the diaspora community attending the festival remains unwavering in their appreciation for diverse cinematic narratives.

The festival is poised to culminate with the screening of ‘Mrs’, starring Sanya Malhotra and directed by Arati Kadav. An adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, ‘Mrs’ promises to deliver a compelling portrayal of a woman’s resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

NYIFF’s enduring legacy as a platform for showcasing Indian cinema continues to thrive, with each edition reaffirming its commitment to promoting cultural diversity and artistic excellence on the global stage.