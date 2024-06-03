Four-tier security implemented for counting in Kadapa

Kadapa: District SP Siddharth Kaushal informed that extensive security and traffic arrangements were made for smooth and secure counting of vote to be conducted on June 4. The counting will take place at Maulana Azad National Urdu University Polytechnic College building near RIMS Hospital.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said that four-tier security system was set up at counting centre, involving district police, Central Armed Police forces and APSP forces. Quick Response Teams (QRT) are on standby to respond to any incidents promptly.

SP Kaushal inspected the route to the counting centre and issued specific instructions to the police officials present. Traffic restrictions will be enforced in Kadapa city. All vehicles will be rerouted from city outskirts to minimise congestion and enhance security. RTC buses and other vehicles from Rayachoti will be diverted via outer ring road through Utukur Circle, Sakshi Circle and Irkan Circle. Vehicles from Pulivendula will be allowed up to Sakshi Circle, while those from Rajampet and Maidukuru/Kamalapuram will use Irkan junction road and Irkan Circle respectively. Only locals will be permitted to enter the city, provided they show their identity cards.

Separate parking arrangements have been made for candidates and counting agents. YSRCP agents and candidates will park at Indira Nagar, while TDP agents and candidates will park at Shilparamam. Special buses will transport candidates and agents from these parking areas to counting centre. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC will be enforced in the city to maintain law and order. SP Kaushal advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel and cooperate with the police department. Candidates and agents must arrive at the counting center by 6 am, two hours before the commencement of the counting. Those arriving after 7 am will not be allowed entry under any circumstances. The SP stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance and performing duties diligently to ensure the success of the election counting process.