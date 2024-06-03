Our foremost task is successful vote counting: SP Raju

Tirupati: The foremost task of the district police is to ensure smooth conduct and successful completion of counting of votes, stated district SP Harshavardhan Raju. Addressing police personnel involved in the security at counting centre in Sri Padmavati Mahila University, at a meeting here on Sunday, he directed them to thoroughly check everyone at all the check posts in the University campus.

The SP instructed not to allow anyone inside the campus without entry pass issued by the election authorities and personal ID cards. Armed police should be posted at parking areas for regulating vehicles. Counting staff, agents and others will be allowed up to the gate and from there buses will be take them to counting centre.

Contestant candidates and others have to park their vehicles at Panguluru Seethamma road. Security staff posted at Thummalagunta road behind the counting centre in the university should be vigilant and should not allow anyone to stand there.

If anyone fail to follow police instruction, security persons should send them forcibly. No public gatherings as Section 144 and 30 of Police Act are in force in the entire Tirupati district. No spy cameras, button cameras, mobiles were allowed into the counting centre. Only media people will be allowed to carry cameras and mobiles to the media centre only. The SP ordered police to ensure that there will be no traffic problem in the city.

Special Officer Saritha, ASPs Venkat Rao, Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari and Srinivas Rao, DSPs, CIs and others were present.