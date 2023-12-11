Live
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
- Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 1.90 Crore For Post-Cyclone Cleanup In Schools: Relief Measures And Restoration Initiatives Unveiled
Just In
PL Stock Report: Kansai Nerolac Paints (KNPL IN) - Company Update – Making right moves in competitive environment - Accumulate
Kansai Nerolac Paints (KNPL IN) - Amnish Aggarwal - Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.
Rating: ACCUMULATE | CMP: Rs330 | TP: Rs370
Company Update – Making right moves in competitive environment
Quick Pointers:
♦ Premium products share in decorative business has improved by 150bps due to 11 new launches and focused distribution and media spends
♦ Non-Auto Industrials have seen sustained growth led by Infra initiatives of GOI with increase in margins
We attended the India strategy Session of Kansai Paints, Japan (Mkt Cap USD3.6bn) where KPIL (Mkt Cap USD3.2bn) highlighted its key initiatives and growth strategies. KPIL is following a 360 degree growth strategy which involves 1) 11 new Deco launches aimed at increasing share of premium products 2) Distribution expansion with a focus to increase traction in less indexed south and west India 3) online incentive to influencers to push sales 4) technology led innovations in Auto paints (including EV) to increase traction 5) Extension of B2B segment to 75 cities 6) Technology backed products to sustain leadership in powder coatings and gain from rising Infra spends in other industrial paints including Railways 8) aim to increase share of waterproofing and allied segments from 5% to 10% of sales.
KPIL has been taking all the right steps, however valuations at 27.2xFY26 are factoring in expected increase in competition and consequent threat to market share and profitability post Grasim’s entry. We believe improving sales traction and profitability in Industrial paints (45% of sales), could be a saving grace given for KPIL given parent’s strength in Industrial Paints. We estimate 27.9% PAT CAGR over FY23-26 and 13.3% CAGR over FY24-26. Retain accumulate with target price of Rs370 based on 32xSept25EPS (Rs.351 earlier based on 32xFY25 EPS).
(Click on the Link for Detailed Report)