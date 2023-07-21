Live
- CM KCR asks all department officials to be ready for relief operations
- Suspect's House Set Ablaze After Arrest In Manipur Sexual Assault Case
- Heavy rains two lash Telangana for next two days
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse misses release date; signals postponement
- Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Hyderabad
- Kishan on temple run spree ahead of taking charge as BJP state chief
- Instead of making false equivalence with Cong-ruled states, dismiss Manipur CM: Kharge to PM
- Infosys leads fall in Indian indices, 2nd most expensive market after US
- Compugra Software India plans to expand its operations, double its size in India and aims for INR 5.5 crore turnover
- Ambati Rambabu denies allegations on TTD's Srivani Trust
PL Stock Update – L&T
PL Stock Update – L&T - *Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd*
L&T update
✳️Board to consider buy back of shares and special dividend in its board meeting to be held on 25th July 2023.
✳️The company has not revealed the total number of equity shares that will be bought back.
* While we are awaiting on premium to current market price for Buy Back, it can be sentimentally positive for stock.
PL view
We believe L&T is well-placed to benefit in long run with strong tender prospects, better order conversion in domestic market, significant traction inhydrocarbon segment from exports market and expected uptick in private capex. The stock is currently trading at PE of 28.1x/23.9x FY24/25E. We have Buy rating on stock with TP of Rs2615.