Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 Make India Debut With Updated Design and Smart Home Features

The new Echo Show devices bring stylish design and everyday smarts to users in India including more intuitive smart home controls, better audio and a fresh look.

Smart displays like the Echo Show are engineered to help with your everyday tasks. Whether you’re controlling Echo Show 11 India launch around your home, watching videos, following along on your calendar, reminders, or shopping lists, Echo Show can serve as a hub for daily activities.

With these new detectors, you can produce smarter routines that automate your home more naturally. Say goodbye to finicky setups — your smart home will simply understand when you’ve walked into or out of a room.

Both the Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 (4th Gen) feature modern edge-to-edge glass designs with narrow bezels. Echo Show 11 features an 11-inch display while the Echo Show 8 features an 8.7-inch display, both of which are ideal for customers who want something for video calling, streaming movies and shows and having a smart home dashboard without being too bulky on their countertop.

Echo Show bias also get a considerable upgrade in audio quality. Thanks to new audio armature, listeners can anticipate rich bass, crisp lyrics, and immersive spatial audio that fills the room. Whether you’re watching your favourite pictures and shows, jamming to music or helping you follow along with a form in the kitchen.