PL Stock Update – Multiplex - Jawan might take BO by a TSUNAMI!

PL Stock Update – Multiplex – Jinesh Joshi – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Multiplex Update: Jawan might take BO by a TSUNAMI!

✳️SRK starrer Jawan is set to release tomorrow and advance booking trends are encouraging. As of Sep 5, the gross advance collection has surpassed Rs25crs with ~910K tickets already being sold.

✳️A cursory look at BMS app reveals ~16K tickets have been booked in the last 1 hour.

✳️As per media reports, the opening day collection may well be in the band of Rs60-80crs. If this fructifies, opening weekend collection can well be in the band of Rs200-250crs (total of 4 days as the movie is releasing on Thursday).

✳️Pertinent to note that SRK’s last movie Pathaan had netted ~Rs543crs and Jawan has a better pan-India appeal given it has stars from South like Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara and thus it would be interesting to see where the life-time collections actually settle.

✳️After Jawan, SRK will be seen next in Dunki (a Raj Kumar Hirani Film) which is expected to release in Christmas 2023. Retain positive bias on multiplexes with a BUY on PVR (TP Rs1,797 – most likely to be revised upwards).