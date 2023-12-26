PL Technical Research BUY CLEAN - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.

The stock has been moving above the significant 200 DMA moving average, taking good support, and has recently made a higher bottom formation in the daily chart. It also recovered subsequently, and with the consolidation phase going on, the stock has the potential to rise from here on to still higher levels. The RSI has also indicated a steep rise and has maintained a positive bias. With rising volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1800, keeping a stop loss of 1400.











