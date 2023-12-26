Live
- Vangaveeti Radha not seen on Ranga’s birth anniv ceremony
- National Thank You Note Day
- Flexi against YSRCP leaders creates tension in Nallapadu village
- Lack of sleep makes less happy, more anxious
- Promoting leadership through environmental stewardship
- Importance of delivering sustainable business practices to MBA students
- Boxing Day 2023: Why do we celebrate it? History, significance and celebration
- Hockey India announces 34-member core probable group for National Women's Coaching Camp
- Foxconn delegation meets CM A Revanth Reddy
- New Dy chief for AP Cong minority wing appointed
Just In
PL Technical Research BUY CLEAN - TECHNICAL PICK
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.
The stock has been moving above the significant 200 DMA moving average, taking good support, and has recently made a higher bottom formation in the daily chart. It also recovered subsequently, and with the consolidation phase going on, the stock has the potential to rise from here on to still higher levels. The RSI has also indicated a steep rise and has maintained a positive bias. With rising volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 1800, keeping a stop loss of 1400.
