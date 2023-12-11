Live
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
- Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 1.90 Crore For Post-Cyclone Cleanup In Schools: Relief Measures And Restoration Initiatives Unveiled
PL Technical Research: Buy STRIDES PHARMA - Technical Pick
PL Technical Research: Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.
BUY STRIDES PHARMA CMP: 551 TRGT: 630 SL: 518 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock after the decent consolidation phase has maintained near the important 100 period MA 475 zone and indicated a decent pullback to improve the bias and also with a triangular breakout pattern visible has strengthened the trend to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The RSI also after a consolidation period has indicated a spurt to confirm a trend reversal to signal a buy and with the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock with an upside target of 630 keeping the stop loss near 518 levels.
