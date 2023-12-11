  • Menu
PL Technical Research: Buy STRIDES PHARMA - Technical Pick

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

PL Technical Research: Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.

BUY STRIDES PHARMA CMP: 551 TRGT: 630 SL: 518 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock after the decent consolidation phase has maintained near the important 100 period MA 475 zone and indicated a decent pullback to improve the bias and also with a triangular breakout pattern visible has strengthened the trend to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The RSI also after a consolidation period has indicated a spurt to confirm a trend reversal to signal a buy and with the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock with an upside target of 630 keeping the stop loss near 518 levels.




