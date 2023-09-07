  • Menu
PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - NAM INDIA

PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - NAM INDIA
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

NIPPON INDIA, cmp : - 333.60 we have suggested around 244 and reached a target of 320 (almost 30%). After meeting a target of 320, the stock has consolidated in the range of 300–320 levels for some time and has now given a range breakout above 326. A fresh breakout is seen in the daily chart, with the first resistance at 360 levels above that, and we are anticipating a target of 480–500 levels with strong support around 298 levels.






