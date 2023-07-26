PL Technical Research: STOCK RADAR:- PVR INOX

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

STOCK RADAR:- PVR INOX cmp: 1510, The stock has moved out of the descending channel pattern on the daily chart at 1460 zone and currently with a decisive move past the resistance level of 1530 can trigger a breakout for further upside move. The near term support zone would be 1460 level and on the upside can expect for next targets of 1650 and 1700 levels with the positive bias sustained.











