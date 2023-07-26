Live
- Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
- ‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
- The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
- Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
- It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts
- Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy
- Official: Ram Charan to release ‘Bholaa Shankar’ theatrical trailer
- Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her ‘Bawaal’
- America Tops in Indian Students’ Abroad Studies Loan
Just In
Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts
Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U
PL Technical Research: STOCK RADAR:- PVR INOX
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
STOCK RADAR:- PVR INOX cmp: 1510, The stock has moved out of the descending channel pattern on the daily chart at 1460 zone and currently with a decisive move past the resistance level of 1530 can trigger a breakout for further upside move. The near term support zone would be 1460 level and on the upside can expect for next targets of 1650 and 1700 levels with the positive bias sustained.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS