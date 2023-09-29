Live
- Jio banking on $10-bn revenue potential in air fiber biz
- Microsoft wanted to sell its Bing search engine to Apple in 2020
- Unabated FII selling hammers down markets
- Foreign tour packages set to be dearer
- Daily Forex Rates (29-09-2023)
- India retains 40th rank in Global Innovation Index
- Illicit trade soars to $675 billion
- Kitex to set up Rs 1,200-cr apparel mfg cluster in TS
- Several trains cancelled in Vijayawada division amid safety enhancement works
- Welspun plans Rs 5,000cr investment in Telangana
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
Highlights
BUY EXIDE INDS CMP: 261 TRGT: 295 SL: 248 - MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK
PL Technical Research: BUY EXIDE INDS CMP: 261 TRGT: 295 SL: 248 - MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK - The stock has witnessed a decent rally with a strong uptrend maintained and recently after peaking out near 280 zone has slightly slipped with profit booking and has taken support near the significant 50EMA level with 254 forming a good base where it has consolidated quite well and is well poised for further rise with signs of positive bias witnessed.
The RSI is well placed currently cooling off from near the overbought zone and has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of 295 keeping the stop loss of 248.
