Plea to stop SBI unit relocation from Bengal
Kolkata: ‘Bank Bachao, DeshBachaoManch (Save Banks, Save Country Forum)’, an umbrella body of current and retired employees of the different public-sector banks of the country, on Tuesday, sought the intervention of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prevent the move by the State Bank of India (SBI) to shift its Global Market Unit (GMU) and its three critical centralised processing cells from Kolkata.
The said forum, on Tuesday, had written a letter to the Chief Minister to take up the matter directly with the SBI top management and the Department of Financial Services and prevent the shifting of the units from Kolkata. In the letter, a copy of which is available with IANS, the forum has also detailed how the shifting of the units from Kolkata would impact the state exchequer of West Bengal, besides impacting the future of the SBI staff associated with these critical units.“Nearly 150 permanent staff and over 200 casual employees will lose their jobs if these departments are shifted.