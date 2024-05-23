PLI taking 5G base to 860-mn mark by 2029

Mumbai: Driven by the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the 5G subscriptions base in India has crossed 130 million and is expected to reach 860 million by 2029, a report showed on Wednesday.The subscriber base of 1.084 billion makes the Indian telecom industry the second largest in the world.



“The PLI scheme is the key catalyst in the rapid growth of India’s telecom equipment manufacturing sector,” according to the report by Prabhudas Lilladher.

A PLI scheme worth Rs12,195crore has been initiated for the manufacturing of telecom and networking products.