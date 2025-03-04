PNB organises agri outreach programme

Hyderabad : Punjab National Bank (PNB), Hyderabad, organised an Agriculture Outreach programme in the city, to promote its agri-related financial products. During the event, more than 95 SHG benefi-ciaries were given principal sanction letters worth Rs42.15 crore and agri leads of Rs167 crore.

Delivering the presidential address, Bibhu Prasad Mohapatra, Executive Director, PNB, said that the main objective of holding this outreach programme is to empower farmers and entrepreneurs associated with the agriculture system through financial assistance.

Monojit Majumdar, General Manager – Head office, PNB, said that with the theme, ‘Enhancing Agriculture: Paving the way for progress and development,’ the outreach programme aimed to reach out to the customers to give information about various schemes and PNB offers for farmer and agriculture entrepreneurs.

Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Zonal Head – Hyderabad, PNB, informed that during the programme more than 30 stalls of various agri finance products were exhibited, and a session on ‘To know PNB Agriculture scheme,’ was held.

“This sector plays an important role in our economy. Agriculture and its associated sectors are means of livelihood for most of the population. PNB’s Hyderabad zone is dedicated to contrib-ute to the overall rural development though our service, and this outreach programme will pro-mote agri-entrepreneurship through credit support,” Srivastava added.