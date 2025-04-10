POCO unveils new phone model C71

POCO India, has launched its latest smartphone- C71. With a combination of features and affordability, the C71 is poised to redefine value in the entry-level smartphone category.

At a starting price of just Rs6,499, the company claims that this model stands out as the only smartphone in its segment to offer a 6.88-inch HD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland Triple Eye Protection, Digvijay Chauhan, Lead Marketing said explaining the features of the new phone at an event in city on Wednesday. The display also features a Wet Touch capability, allowing precise usage even with wet hands or in the rain, he added.

The device is available in three color options: Gold, Blue, and Black.

The phone is powered by an Octa-core processor and has 12GB Dynamic RAM (6GB physical + 6GB virtual). Running on the latest Android 15, the model offers a clean, bloat-free UI and comes with 2 years of major updates and 4 years of security patches.