Polycab Becomes India’s First to Earn GreenPro Certification for House-Wires

Polycab, India’s leading manufacturer of cables and wires, has achieved a landmark sustainability milestone by becoming the first company in the country to receive the prestigious GreenPro Certification from the Confederation of Indian Industry – Indian Green Building Council (CII-IGBC) for its flagship product, Polycab Green Wire+, in the house-wires category

This recognition underscores Polycab’s unwavering commitment to delivering safe, eco-friendly, sustainable, and high-performance electrical solutions. The GreenPro Certification validates the product’s environmental excellence across its lifecycle—from raw material sourcing to manufacturing, usage, and disposal—reinforcing Polycab’s leadership in driving green innovation in the electrical industry.

GreenPro Certification is a prestigious eco-label that evaluates products based onits environmental performance across the lifecycle. Polycab Green Wire+ meet stringent criteria for safety, durability, and reduced environmental impact, making it ideal for homes andcommercial projects.

With India’s green building sector growing at a CAGR of 12%, with over 10 billion square feet registered under various certification programs, demand for environmentally responsible and energy-efficient materials is accelerating. GreenPro-certified wires are poised to play a critical role in building safer, healthier, and greener spaces.

Polycab Green Wires+ are manufactured using 99.97% pure copper and are engineered to withstand higher heat resistance up to 90°C, offering superior performance and safer power delivery. They are lead-free and ensure low smoke and low toxic fume emission during emergencies, thereby reducing health hazards. The wires also deliver higher current-carrying capacity and come with built-in protection against rodents, moisture, and abrasion, ensuring durability. Equipped with Flamestop Technology and certified as REACH and RoHS compliant, Polycab Green Wires+ are free from over 250 hazardous substances, ensuring safety for consumers and the environment alike.

Speaking on the achievement,Mr. Ishwinder SinghKhurana, Executive President and Chief Business Officer - B2C, Polycab India, said, At Polycab, safety and sustainability are not just goals—they’re responsibilities. Becoming India’s first to receive GreenPro certification in the house wires category, is a proud milestone that reflects our commitment to safer homes and a greener future. This achievement reinforces our long-term vision of delivering electrical solutions that are not only reliable and high-performing, but also safe for you and safe for the environment”

