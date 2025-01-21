POND’S Skin Institute Redefines Skincare with the launch of POND'S Youthful Miracle Range

POND’S, a name synonymous with trusted skincare in India, proudly unveils its most advanced skincare range yet—POND’S Youthful Miracle. This reimagined collection, born from decades of expertise at the POND’S Skin Institute, represents a leap forward in skin renewal and care, setting a new gold standard in scientifically driven beauty solutions

At the heart of this innovation lies Hexyl-Retinol Technology, a patented breakthrough developed over 20 years of meticulous research. This powerful ingredient is engineered to transform skin at the cellular level, delivering visible improvements in skin vibrancy and texture while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Hexyl-Retinol not only stimulates the production of 10 types of collagen but also enhances skin’s elasticity and firmness, restoring its youthful resilience. With its proven ability to boost the skin’s barrier and protect against environmental aggressors, it represents the pinnacle of modern dermatological science.

Leading this range is Hindustan Unilever’s most advanced skin-repair serum POND’S Youthful Miracle Renew & Repair Serum, a trailblazing formulation that combines industry’s most potent actives: Hexylresorcinol with Retinol-C and Niacinamide — a Triple Action complex that addresses the multifaceted signs of aging. Clinically tested, this serum improves skin elasticity from day 4 and reduces the appearance of fine lines in 1 week, making it Unilever’s ultimate solution for women seeking smooth, radiant, and resilient skin

The range offers a comprehensive skincare regimen, including Day and Night Creams for round-the-clock renewal, a Face Wash for soft and smooth skin, and an Eye Cream to firm and hydrate delicate under-eye skin in 4 days! Highlights include the accessible 12g Day Cream, priced at just INR 135, and the Face Serum (28ml | INR 899), which boosts 2X collagen for visibly smoother, youthful skin in two weeks.

Speaking on the relaunch, Pratik Ved, Vice President Skin Care India, at HUL, said:

“POND’S is a leader in skincare, always adapting to the dynamic needs of Indian women. With the reimagined POND’S Youthful Miracle, we are excited to bring a revolutionary ingredient Hexyl-Retinol, to the multi-faceted woman who needs hardworking skin care. This relaunch not only brings forward potent hybrid ingredients but also empowers the consumers to embrace changes in their skin in a youthful and dynamic way.”

This launch is more than just a product reintroduction; it’s a testament to POND’S unwavering commitment to science-backed innovation. By combining cutting-edge research with user-centric formulations, the Youthful Miracle range empowers women to embrace their skin’s full potential. Encased in sleek, modern packaging, each product symbolizes the fusion of precision and efficacy that defines the next generation of skincare.

The POND’S Youthful Miracle range is available across leading retail outlets and e-commerce platforms nationwide.