  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Post loan payment: RBI directs banks to return property papers in time

Post loan payment: RBI directs banks to return property papers in time
x
Highlights

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday directed banks and financial institutions to release all original movable or immovable property...

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday directed banks and financial institutions to release all original movable or immovable property documents and remove charges registered with any registry within 30 days after full repayment of a loan by the borrower.

Failing to comply with the direction, Regulated Entities (REs) would compensate the borrower at the rate of Rs5,000 for each day of delay, RBI said in a notification. RBI noted that REs follow divergent practices in release of such movable or immovable property documents leading to customer grievances and disputes.

As part of Fair Practices Code and to make things uniform, RBI asked “REs to release all the original movable/immovable property documents and remove charges registered with any registry within a period of 30 days after full repayment/settlement of the loan account.” In case of delay in doing so, it said, the RE would communicate to the borrower reasons for such delay.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X