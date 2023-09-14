Live
- Orient Electric Aeroquiet BLDC Fan Review: A Perfect Blend of Comfort, Style and Performance
- Nalgonda: BJP confusing public in Mini Jamili name
- Bengal forest dept worried over increasing human attacks on fishing cats
- Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders’ call to public to attend Vijayaberi Sabha in large number
- Khammam: Call to make Sonia’s meet a grand success
- Nalgonda: Congress will come to power in State, says Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
- Supreme Court real-time data will reflect on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI
- Bengaluru: Third Eye Seminar Educates Parents... Must All Autistic Children Go to Mainstream School?
- Vijayawada: Advocate Sidharth Luthra tweet goes viral
- Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy ends 24-hr hunger strike on unemployment in State
Just In
Post loan payment: RBI directs banks to return property papers in time
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday directed banks and financial institutions to release all original movable or immovable property...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday directed banks and financial institutions to release all original movable or immovable property documents and remove charges registered with any registry within 30 days after full repayment of a loan by the borrower.
Failing to comply with the direction, Regulated Entities (REs) would compensate the borrower at the rate of Rs5,000 for each day of delay, RBI said in a notification. RBI noted that REs follow divergent practices in release of such movable or immovable property documents leading to customer grievances and disputes.
As part of Fair Practices Code and to make things uniform, RBI asked “REs to release all the original movable/immovable property documents and remove charges registered with any registry within a period of 30 days after full repayment/settlement of the loan account.” In case of delay in doing so, it said, the RE would communicate to the borrower reasons for such delay.