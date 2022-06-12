Professionalism at work, most needed, youths told

Hyderabad: There is need for the young engineers to stay focused on being thorough professionals, by developing specialised skills and exhibiting anticipated conduct at work places, K Krishna Sagar Rao, a leading organisational strategist has said.

He was addressing a huge gathering of over 1,000 engineering students recently at Sri Indu Institutions, Ibrahimpatnam near here on the subject 'Professionalism- Indian Industry's biggest challenge'.

Rao has stressed the need to fundamentally understand the difference between being an amateur and a professional.

One can be 10 years into their career and still be not considered a professional. Degrees and diplomas alone can't make one a professional, unless one chooses to proactively acquire professional skills to be recognised as a professional, purely based on delivery of results to the organisation which employs them, Rao said.

He has shared a 7 factor check list for the final year students to self assess, if they are on their way to becoming worthy professionals.

He has also highlighted historic instances of many big listed companies even on S&P 500 going bankrupt, as they neglect organisational efficiencies, especially in recruitment of top professionals and retaining them.

Rao suggested to the corporate delegates at the event that if they don't measure what is important to organisational success, firms will burn their precious resources with wrong people at right roles.

Krishna Sagar Rao stated that the biggest challenge before the Indian industry today was the unmet demand for well trained professionals at all functional roles across organisations and across sectors. It is leading to unimaginable attrition, loss of productivity and cash burn in the economy.