Progress For Humanity: Hyundai and Red Bull Tlang Ryan Concludes

Mizoram, 30 October, 2024: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), in collaboration with Red Bull, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of the inaugural Red Bull Urban Downhill Tlang Ruam 2024, India’s first-ever Urban Downhill Mountain Bike (MTB) event. The event saw action-packed competition unfold in the stunning landscape of Aizawl, with participants from across Asia showcasing their skills on a challenging and adrenaline-fueled course. Crowning the event’s debut, Dan C from Taiwan, emerged as the winner, securing a coveted entry into the global Red Bull Cerro Abajo event in South America.

The Red Bull Tlang Ruam event has set the stage for a new chapter in India’s extreme sports scene, bringing the excitement of urban downhill MTB to Indian audience for the first time. The unique partnership between Hyundai Motor India Limited and Red Bull signifies a shared passion for adventure, exploration, and innovation. Hyundai’s CRETA, the official vehicle for the event, seamlessly integrated into the racetrack, supporting the participants and crew while embodying the spirit of mobility and dynamic energy that both brands represent.



Speaking on the successful event, Mr. Virat Khullar, Group Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “We are thrilled to have partnered with Red Bull to bring this exhilarating global sport to India for the first time. Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ is about creating experiences that inspire and move people, and this event perfectly aligns with that ethos. By showcasing the Hyundai CRETA in this dynamic setting, we demonstrate the power of mobility, innovation, and adventure. We are confident that this collaboration with Red Bull will mark a pivotal moment for extreme sports in India, igniting the enthusiasm of a new generation of thrill-seekers.”



The Red Bull Urban Downhill event stands as a testament to both brands’ commitment to nurturing local talent and growing India’s outdoor sports scene. The event saw 22 international and domestic competitors take on the rugged, high-energy course, with the participants also benefiting from exclusive mentorship sessions with Tomáš Slavik, a UCI 4X World Champion and mountain biking legend. Slavik’s involvement elevated the competition, making it a world-class event on par with the best international urban downhill races. Red Bull and Hyundai’s collaboration reflects a deep commitment to fostering the growth of extreme sports in India, particularly in the Northeast, where mountain biking is gaining rapid popularity.



The event received significant digital engagement, further amplifying the reach of the sport across India. Through initiatives like these, Hyundai Motor India Limited continues to deliver on its promise to redefine the boundaries of customer experiences and contribute to the growth of emerging sports in India. The vision of Progress for Humanity is embodied in every partnership, creating meaningful and transformative experiences for individuals and communities alike.

