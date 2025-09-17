Protect Your Festive Spending: Spot and Stop the Scams

The festive season brings exciting deals, bigger selections, and endless shopping possibilities. At the same time, there’s a rise in fake offers and misleading messages circulating across platforms. To help customers shop with confidence, Amazon is reminding everyone to stay alert and protect themselves from a few bad actors who can ruin their online shopping experience.

Whether it’s a message about a “special festive deal,” an “urgent account verification,” or a suspicious link claiming to be from Amazon or any other shopping website, shoppers are advised to take a moment before clicking, sharing, or paying.

As part of its commitment to customer trust and safe online shopping, Amazon India has partnered with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to observe Scam-Free September. Together, Amazon and I4C are driving awareness campaigns across media and digital platforms (watch video here - https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DOnjl7-E38g/ ) to help customers identify scams early and shop with confidence this festive season.

“Festivals should fill your home with joy, not anxiety. If anything you receive makes your heart race like - ‘act now;’ ‘pay a fee;’ ‘confirm a strange purchase’ – treat that as a red flag, not a reason to click. Log in to the Amazon app or website to verify what’s real, lean on our protections, and report anything suspicious so we can help stop it for you and for others,” said Ashwini Samraj, Director, Public Relations & Communications, Amazon India.

Of all the scams impersonating Amazon reported by our customers globally in 2023, two-thirds involved fake “order” or “account” issues. Impersonation scams start outside of Amazon’s marketplace – via email, text, messaging apps, or phone calls. Criminals impersonate a popular brand or a service provider to create a false sense of urgency to trick shoppers into sharing sensitive information or making bogus payments.

§ Scammers may claim your account is “suspended,” an “order” needs verification, or you must confirm a “payment” immediately.

§ The goal: push you into clicking harmful links, sharing credentials, or making payments outside Amazon.

How to Stay Safe – Quick Verification Steps

1. Pause and Verify – Take ten seconds before clicking any link or responding.

2. Check ‘Your Orders’ – Open the Amazon app or go to the website. If it’s not listed, it’s not real.

3. Remember – Amazon will never:

o Ask for payment via phone or email

o Pressure you to buy gift cards

o Ask you to install software for support

Behind the scenes, Amazon has been investing heavily to deter and disrupt criminal operations adopting secure email capabilities, so authentic messages display the Amazon smile logo in major inbox providers, and deploying teams of engineers, investigators, and ML scientists to protect the store. In 2024 alone, Amazon initiated takedowns of tens of thousands of phishing websites and thousands of phone numbers tied to impersonation schemes.

Finally, remember that when you shop on Amazon.in, you’re protected by Amazon’s A-to-Z Guarantee. Amazon stands behind every purchase. If something goes wrong with delivery timing or condition, Amazon will make it right. The safest path is also the simplest: start and finish your journey on the Amazon app or on the website.

Smart Moves to Secure Your Shopping Instantly

§ Verify purchases in-app: Check ‘Your Orders’ in the Amazon app or website instead of responding to any message.

§ Trust official channels only: Payments happen in the Amazon app/website never via bank transfer on a random link that someone texted you.

§ Ignore false urgency: Scammers weaponize the clock; you can disarm them by taking a pause.

§ Never pay with gift cards for support or “fees.” That’s a hallmark of scams.

§ Contact Amazon directly through the app/website if you are unsure. Don’t call numbers from texts or search results.