Pune Set To Host Mega Intn Investors Summit on March 20.

Pune is gearing up for hosting a mega international investors summit where prominent public figures including Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, S. P. Singh Baghel, Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Murlidhar Mohol, Chandrakant Patil, Pankaja Munde, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Vijay Bhatkar, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, and Dilip Sanghani, along with Members of Parliament, MLAs, industrialists, and several other distinguished spiritual personalities like Chetananand Maharaj, Kad Siddheshwar Swamiji, Paramatmanand Saraswati, and Niti Amba would be participating in the four day Gautech 2026 summit from March 20.

The international summit and exhibition “Gau Tech 2026”, based on the theme “Cow Knowledge – From Science to Global Business,” will be held at the Agriculture College Ground in Pune, Maharashtra. The event aims to provide a global platform for cow-based industries, science, technology, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, while contributing to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and promoting a cow-based “Brown Revolution.”

Addressing a press conference in Rajkot, Dr. Vallabhbhai Kathiria, Founder of Global Confederation of Cow-Based Industries (GCCI), former Union Minister, and former Chairman of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, said that the event is being organized by GCCI in collaboration with the Maharashtra Gau Seva Aayog and RR Kabel.

The summit is expected to attract policymakers, scientists, social workers, industrialists, startups, investors, farmers, gaushalas, universities, saints, women, and youth from India and abroad. More than 300 stalls, 12 thematic seminars, special conferences, and B2B meetings will be organized, with participation from foreign delegates and an expected footfall of over 500,000 visitors.

Dr Kathiria said that the exhibition will showcase a wide range of sectors related to the cow-based economy, including organic fertilizers and bio-fertilizers, milk and value-added dairy products, cow urine and cow dung-based products, natural farming technologies, semen laboratories, sex-sorted semen and embryo transfer technologies, solar and bio-energy solutions, fodder and seed industries, pastureland development, agricultural machinery, financial institutions, cooperative organizations, dairy unions and federations, and innovative startups. The event will also feature research and development initiatives, a live exhibition of indigenous Indian cow breeds, and demonstrations related to naturopathy, Ayurveda, and Panchgavya-based treatment systems.

During the exhibition, teams from various state Gau Seva Commissions will participate and present their initiatives related to cow protection, gaushala development, conservation of grazing lands, promotion of indigenous cow breeds, and cow-based industries aimed at generating rural employment and sustainable livelihoods.

Several seminars during the event will focus on important topics such as cow tourism, cow health, cow-based Ayurveda, cow-centric agriculture, gaushala management, cow product processing, Panchgavya products, cow energy and bio-fuels, cow-based village models (Gau Gram), Kamdhenu Nagar concepts, cow hostels, and entrepreneurship training for youth and farmers.

The exhibition has received special support from the Maharashtra Gau Seva Aayog, and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, has granted approval for participation in the exhibition. During the event, “Gau Tech Awards” will be presented in more than 20 categories to recognize outstanding contributions in cow entrepreneurship and cow service sectors. Live training sessions will also be conducted on preparing commercial and daily-use products from cow dung and cow urine.