Punjab National Bank ties up with Medicover to provide concession on Covid vax

Hyderabad: The Punjab National Bank on World Health Day signed an agreement with Medicover Group Hospitals for extending concessional and discount benefits to all customers of PNB, employees and their families.

Ashutosh Choudhury, General Manager and Zonal Head (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka) and Mahesh Deglookar, Chief Business Head, Medicover Hospitals entered into an agreement on Wednesday at an event organised at Medicover Hospital Corporate Office at Hyderabad with 15 network hospitals to extend concessional-discount packages to all its employees, their families and all PNB customers of 300 offices in AP & TS, including Covid-19 vaccination exclusive package offer.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashutosh Choudhury said "PNB, the 127-year-old Swadeshi Bank, has been a torchbearer for several customer care concerns and the tie-up extending medical benefits, concessions to all its customers is first of its kind in the industry, strongly reflecting the bank's philosophy on inclusive growth."