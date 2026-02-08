Qualcomm’s 2nm chip design a great achievement: Vaishnaw

US-based chip maker Qualcomm Technologies announced the successful tape-out of its 2nm semiconductor design, marking a significant moment in advanced semiconductor design and reinforcing the company’s deep commitment to supporting India’s rapidly expanding semiconductor ecosystem.

This achievement reflects the strength of Qualcomm’s global engineering capabilities collaboratively with engineering development centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. “India is increasingly at the centre of how advanced semiconductor technologies are being designed for the future,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Electronics and IT. “Seeing Qualcomm’s work here, its engineering strength, deep design capabilities, and long-standing commitment to India, is truly impressive. Milestones like this demonstrate how far India’s design ecosystem has come and align strongly with our vision of building a globally competitive semiconductor industry,” the minister added. The milestone underscores India’s emergence as a critical hub for cutting-edge semiconductor development and showcases Qualcomm’s long-term investment in building and accelerating the nation’s semiconductor landscape.