Tattoo helps police crack woman’s murder case

Kakata: The Commissionerate Police successfully solved the murder of an unidentified woman whose body was found on the Kathajodi riverbank near Raja Bagicha on October 7. The investigation presented a severe challenge to the team, as the victim’s identity was completely unknown and her face had been heavily disfigured to conceal her identity.

Immediately after the incident, senior police officers visited the crime scene to supervise the investigation alongside the DFSL team. During the examination, investigators documented the victim’s distinctive features, including a tattoo reading “Abinash–Gauri,” a small nose pin, and specific facial characteristics.

A breakthrough in the case came when investigators searched social media using names from the tattoo. The search pointed to a Facebook profile belonging to Abinash Sahu from Narla area in Kalahandi. By collaborating with the Narla police and cross-referencing photographs, investigators found a matching tattoo that ultimately unlocked the victim’s identity.

Through coordinated police investigations, prison database checks, and corroborating records, authorities established the deceased’s identity as Gauri Bhoi of Kalahandi district.

Once the victim was identified, two specialised teams were immediately mobilised to track down different leads. The breakthrough came when the deceased’s husband provided vital clues about the suspect. Even so, tracking the individual proved difficult, as the suspect frequently changed locations and evaded authorities using aliases such as Jalandhar Bag, Rabi Majhi, and Krishna.

Investigators advanced the case on multiple fronts. One team conducted field inquiries in Nuapada’s Komana police station area, while another pursued interstate leads in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of Kataka UPD analysed technical data. To build a comprehensive timeline, detectives cross-referenced field intelligence with ERSS call logs, hospital records, and CCTV footage across Jagatsinghpur, Kataka, and Bibipet.

Following sustained field investigations, technical analysis, and inter-state police coordination, investigators tracked the suspect to Puttur in Tirupati district. The team immediately went to the location and apprehended the accused with the assistance of local police.