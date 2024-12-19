  • Menu
QualiZeal opens capability centre

Hyderabad: QualiZeal, a quality engineering and digital transformation service provider, announced the launch of its new capability centre in Hyderabad. The Company now operates three capability centres in India, all based in the city.With this expansion, QualiZeal is set to createover 2,000 jobs and achieve $130 million in annual revenue, within the next few years.

“Hyderabadserves as the hub for QualiZeal to develop cutting-edge solutions powered by AI and automation. The new centre will focus on enhancing service delivery, attracting top talent, and driving next-generation Quality Engineering capabilities to meet the evolving demands of global clients,”Kalyan Konda, Executive Director and CEO, QualiZeal, said.

