Radio City expands presence in AP, TS

Hyderabad: India's first private radio network, Radio City announced an exclusive sales strategy partnership with Ramoji Group's Eenadu E FM in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market. With this tie-up, Radio City will have a total of six radio stations in the region, including the two that are already operational at Hyderabad and Vizag and the four planned in Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, and Warangal.

Radio City has presence in 39 cities across India.This partnership will further amplify the reach of the radio station. This strategic alliance between the two companies is set to mutually benefit both parties and generateeffective engagement. AshitKukian, Chief Executive Officer, Radio City said, "The alliance with Ramoji Group's Eenadu E FM is a strategic move for Radio City to further strengthen its reach and widen the audience base. We are optimistic that with such strategic partnership, we will be able to augment the growth of the organisation and expand footprint across newer markets."

E FM is backed by Telugu Media House, Eenadu by Ramoji group. E FM stresses on local Telugu flavour, both in content and accent.K Bapineedu, Executive Director, E FM said, "This strategic alliance will benefit the radio channel to expand its listener base and will simultaneously further uplift the image of Ramoji Group's E FM. This engagement with Radio City will further encapsulate the entire essence of our five-decade-old multi-dimensional corporate entity."