Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala resumes production after a 28-day lockdown

After 28 days 'of nationwide lockdown, Indian Railways' production unit Rail Coach Factory (RCF) at Kapurthala has reopened its production process. According to the press note, the production unit started its operations from Thursday.

The factory, in a relentless battle against Coronavirus, COVID-19, Pandemic, has been adhering all safety precautions and guidelines and despite limited availability of resources of production. It said, in the last two days, the company has produced two parcels coaches including one LHB High Capacity Parcel van and one Luggage cum Generator car.

A total of 3,744 employees have been permitted to join the work who are residing inside the RCF premises township. All employees who joined duty after lockdown have been issued a safety kit having masks, sanitizer bottle and soap to individual. They are being regularly counselled by their supervisors and officers for safety guidelines to be followed at the workplace.

Lala Lajpat Rail Hospital situated in RCF campus has provided separate counters and OPD cell for the patients having any symptoms of COVID infection. 24-bed Quarantine Facility in RCF campus and eight-bed Isolation Ward in LLR Hospital is ready to handle any case related to COVID. As per the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs and advisory of State Governments, other production units of Indian Railways will resume production as and when advised.

The operation of railway passenger trains are shut till May 3, and the reservations for a date after May 3 is also not being made.