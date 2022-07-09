Rajesh Srivastava assumes charge as ED of PowerGrid SRTS-I

Hyderabad: Rajesh Srivastava, Executive Director assumed charge of PowerGrid, Southern Region Transmission System-I (consisting of substations and projects in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and part of Karnataka).



He is an electrical engineering graduate from University of Gorakhpur and started his professional carrier with NTPC as Executive Trainee in 1984, joined PowerGrid as Senior Engineer in 1991. He possesses vast experience of more than 37 years and worked in all facets of power transmission system including transmission line construction, transmission line maintenance, vigilance, O&M and asset management of power transmission system and execution of power projects.

Prior to this appointment, he has served as Chief General Manger at Southern Region-I, Eastern Region-1, Patna of PowerGrid and also worked for Bihar Grid Company Limited.