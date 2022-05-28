Raminfo Q4 profit up 58% at Rs 1.74 cr

Hyderabad Technology solutions provider Raminfo posted an increase in profit after tax (PAT) by 58 per cent at Rs 1.74 crore as against Rs1.10 crore in Q4 FY21 in financial results announced for the last quarter and fiscal year ended on 31st March 2022. It recorded a 366 per cent increase in PAT at Rs 8.35 crore for FY22 as against Rs 1.79 crore in FY21.

Srinath Reddy, MD, Raminfo, said: "Despite pandemic challenges, our growth in FY22 is significant, with both top-line and bottom-line results improving significantly year on year. Raminfo recorded over 100 crore revenue for the first time in the company's history and rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend and the board has also further recommended final dividend. We are confident that our diversification strategy is working and delivering improved quarter-to-quarter margins. We anticipate increased revenue and margins in FY23 as well. Our focus on the energy, health, and education verticals will be expanded."



The company recorded revenue from operations at Rs 23.01 crore as against Rs 29.84 crore in Q4FY21. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 3.44 crore as compared to Rs 1.33 crore in Q4FY21, a 159 per cent increase year-on-year (YoY). It's profit before tax (PBT) gained by 121 per cent at Rs 2.72 crore as against Rs 1.23 crore, PAT was reported at Rs 1.74 crore as against Rs 1.10 crore in Q4 FY21, 58 per cent increase YoY.



Revenue from operations for the year ended March 31st, 2022 stood at Rs 105.30 crores as compared to Rs 77.49 crores in FY21, 36 per cent increase YoY. Its EBITDA stood at Rs 11.76 crores in FY22 as against Rs 3.42 crores in FY21, displaying a 244 per cent increase YoY. The company's EBITDA margin stood at 11.17 per cent and PBT stood at Rs10.35 crore for FY22 as compared to Rs2.47 crore in FY21 which is a 320 per cent increase YoY. The company's PBT margin stood for FY22 at 9.83 per cent. PAT was at Rs 8.35 crore for FY22 as against Rs 1.79 crore in FY21, 366 per cent increase and recorded a PAT margin for FY21 of 8 per cent. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) at Rs 12.44 for FY22 as against Rs 2.67 in FY21.