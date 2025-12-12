Rangsons bags long-term deal with Airbus

Rangsons Aerospace, aerospace and defense solutions provider with strategic capabilities in Fluid Distribution Systems, Communications Systems and Thermal Management Systems, has secured a long-term contract with Airbus. This milestone further strengthens the company’s position as a trusted global partner in high-precision aerostructures and advanced aerospace systems.

The award letter was formally signed by Olivier Cauquil, Senior Vice President – Aerostructures Procurement at Airbus, and Pavan Ranga, Managing Director & CEO of Rangsons Aerospace, marking a key moment in the ongoing strategic collaboration between the two organisations.

Under this long-term scope, Rangsons will be the first Indian Tier-1 company to manufacture critical aviation tubes and duct assemblies for the Airbus A320 Family.