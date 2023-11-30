Live
- Maha CM performs 'bhoomi-puja' of new Coca-Cola plant in Ratnagiri
- WhatsApp launches secret code for chat lock
- K'taka Govt to release Rs 2,000 as relief to drought-hit farmers; CM slams Centre's apathy
- Gurugram hospital claims upsurge in HIV positive cases in Haryana
- Delhi HC seeks Centre's response on GPS device ban during flights
- CSP owner kidnapped in Bihar's Bagaha, Rs 15 lakh ransom demanded
- RBI fines HDFC Bank and Bank of America
- Whirlpool to sell up to 24% stake in India arm
- Bengaluru Tech Summit: MoU signed to provide comprehensive support to start-ups
- PM Modi to take forward G20 steps on climate action at COP28 in Dubai
Just In
RBI fines HDFC Bank and Bank of America
The Reserve Bank of India has imposed fines on HDFC Bank and Bank of America under the powers vested in it through sections of the FEMA.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has imposed fines on HDFC Bank and Bank of America under the powers vested in it through sections of the FEMA.
While HDFC has been fined for violation of the RBI's directions on acceptance of deposits from non-residents, Bank of America has been imposed a penalty for violating instructions on reporting requirements under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of FEMA 1999. The penalty in each case is Rs 10,000.
The RBI had issued show cause notices to both banks, in response to which they submitted written replies and also made oral submissions. After considering the facts of each case and the replies of the two banks, the RBI came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of penalty.
However, at the same time, the RBI clarified that the action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the two banks with their customers.