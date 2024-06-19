  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

RBI Invites Applications for NBFC Sector's Self-Regulatory Bodies

Reserve Bank of India
x

Reserve Bank of India

Highlights

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has called for applications for establishing Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) in the NBFC sector. The selected SROs must meet specific net worth requirements and ensure a fair representation of various NBFC categories. Applications are due by September 30, 2024.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a call for applications to recognize Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) for the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector. This initiative falls under the RBI's comprehensive framework aimed at enhancing regulatory effectiveness.

Successful applicants must achieve a minimum net worth of Rs 2 crore within a year of recognition or before commencing operations. Notably, only up to two SROs for the NBFC sector will be recognized.

The RBI's March framework outlined key criteria, including objectives, responsibilities, governance standards, and the application process for SROs. These organizations will set minimum benchmarks for members and contribute to refining regulatory policies by offering practical insights.

The envisaged SROs will primarily include NBFC-Investment and Credit Companies (NBFC-ICCs), Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), and NBFC-Factors. Additionally, SROs must include varied NBFC types to ensure broad representation. The final date for application submission is September 30, 2024.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X