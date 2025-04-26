  • Menu
Sand art tribute to KCR unveiled in Puri

Highlights

BRS MLC Kavitha on Friday unveiled the sand sculpture of party Chief K Chandrashekar Rao and ‘Chalo Warangal’ artwork prepared on the shores of Puri in Odisha in connection with the silver jubilee celebrations.

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kavitha on Friday unveiled the sand sculpture of party Chief K Chandrashekar Rao and ‘Chalo Warangal’ artwork prepared on the shores of Puri in Odisha in connection with the silver jubilee celebrations.

It was organised by BRS State leader Ravinder Yadav from Serilingampalli. Along with the portrait of the BRS chief KCR, details related to the 25-year celebration ‘Chalo Warangal’ were also mentioned in it.

Kavitha lauded the sand sculpture video and urged Ravinder Yadav to encourage the people of Serilingampalli to attend the meeting in large numbers and ensure that they are well taken care of.

In response, Ravinder Yadav assured her that a strong turnout was expected from the constituency.

