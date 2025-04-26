PJTAU, BITS Pilani join hands on introducing AI in agriculture

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) and BITS Pilani have joined hands to collaborate on artificial intelligence in agriculture.

On Friday, PJTAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah and BITS Pilani Vice-Chancellor Professor V Ramgopal Rao signed an MoU for the same. Professor Ramgopal Rao remarked that the collaboration between the two institutions will facilitate joint research projects, provide guidance for PhD students, and promote the publication of quality research papers.

PJTAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah emphasised that they are working towards the goal of unmanned farming by 2047, with a particular focus on digital agriculture.

The MoU with BITS Pilani is expected to support this objective.

By combining the agricultural expertise (hardware) of PJTAU with the software expertise of BITS Pilani, they anticipate improved outcomes. The university plans to design agricultural robots for activities related to crops such as cotton, rice, corn, and groundnut.