Live
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
- Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule
- In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers
Just In
RBI retains repo rates
Highlights
Chennai: As predicted by economists, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) did not change the repo rate from 6.50 per cent. ...
Chennai: As predicted by economists, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) did not change the repo rate from 6.50 per cent.
Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent.
Das said taking into account the economic factors, the MPC has predicted GDP growth at 6.5 per cent in FY24.
As regards the inflation rate, the MPC forecast was 5.4 per cent for 2023-24 taking into account the various domestic and global factors.
Das also said uncertainty exists due to geopolitical situation, monsoon and others.
The MPC met on August 8th, 9th and 10th.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS