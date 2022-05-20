RBI to transfer Rs 30K as surplus to the Centre

Mumbai, May 20 The RBI Board approved the transfer of Rs 30,307 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2021-22, while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.50 per cent.

It was discussed during the The 596th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India, which was held today at Mumbai under the Chairmanship of RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das.

The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and the impact of recent geopolitical developments. The Board also discussed the working of the Reserve Bank during the year April 2021��March 2022 and approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the accounting year 2021-22.

t. Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board, namely Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting.